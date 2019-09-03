Durban - Two new AW109SP helicopters, valued at R250 million, went into action at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay at the weekend. The AgustaWestland helicopters, manufactured by Italian high-tech company, Leonardo, are part of Transnet Port Authority's fleet renewal programme, which seeks to improve operational efficiency and safety in ports. The craft will transfer marine pilots onto and off visiting ships for vessels to be guided into harbour safely and efficiently.

Acting Chief Executive, Nozipho Mdawe, said the two new helicopters would improve the service offering at Durban and Richards Bay.

“We are delighted to be responding to industry calls for a more efficient and reliable marine pilot service in our Ports of Durban and Richards Bay. These will replace helicopters that are reaching the end of their life cycle. The new craft bring benefits to our customers and improve the global competitiveness of our ports, resulting in economic benefits to the region.”



Durban and Richards Bay are the only South African ports that use helicopters to transfer marine pilots. However, the service will also be introduced in Cape Town in 2022. South Africa pioneered the concept of transferring marine pilots to and from vessels by helicopter and is one of only three countries that offer this service.

The AW109SP is a top-of-the-range light twin-engine helicopter with excellent operational flexibility as well as high safety levels through advanced navigation and situational awareness technology. The two aircraft are equipped with a Harbour Pilot Shuttle Kit, which features a hoist that enables this distinctive operation, as well as several other installations unique to Transnet’s aircraft.