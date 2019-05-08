To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - First time voters at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said they were voting for free education and were excited to have finally cast their votes. Students and residents of the neighboring Manor Gardens were continuing to file in at the universities Howard College campus.

18-year-old anthropology and linguistics student Siphesihle Mbatha, said she was voting for free education and job security. She said students had it tough and deserved work opportunities once they graduated.

Her friend, Khethiwe Blose, 20, said her vote would give her a voice to complain for services.

“I voted for the party that I love that does everything for me, I am excited to have finally voted,” said the plant pathology student.

Logistics student Sanele Sithole said she was nervous ahead of the vote and was confident her vote remained a secret.

“What I am voting for is free education, I want to carry on getting free education and everything otherwise went fine,” she said.

ANC-aligned student movement SASCO and the EFF were outside the voting station in their tents.

SASCO’s UKZN chairperson Bandile Majola said they were confident they would get a bulk of the votes. He said the ANC aligned youth, with the support of ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula, went out and painted the streets of Durban green and gold last night urging youth to vote.

“We have confidence in some of the plans the president has placed for the country

“The turnout has been fairly good, students have come out in their numbers. We are thankful to the EFF for subsidizing and transporting some of our voters here, and we thank them for that,” he said.

None of the students at the EFF tent wanted to speak when approached.

The presiding officer for the UKZN voting station, Solomon Marrengane, said 818 people had turned out to vote by 12pm. The voting station has 2982 registered voters on the ballot, but with voters allowed to vote anywhere, he said they expected more people to vote in the afternoon and evening.

He said operations were fairly smooth and they had opened at 7am.

