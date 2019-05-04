Durban - One or two kids are barefoot, others are in their party best as they race through the darkness in a maze of walls with music blaring, lasers beaming and wind rushing out of a machine. They’re out to “eliminate” one another with weapons that cause lights on their opponents’ helmets to stop flashing.

They could be in a video game, but they’re playing a game of laser tag in Cornubia Mall at the newly opened Lasernite centre.

The owner, teacher-turned team-building entrepreneur Wally Pelser, said he bought the equipment for corporate team building the day before being offered the premises.

The equipment in question involves helmets and a weapon called a phazer - not a gun.

“But they are used by the Russian Army for tactical training,” said Pelser.

A game of laser tag involves players dividing themselves into two teams followed by a briefing where the three main rules are stressed - no running, no climbing and no contact.

Then it’s a rapid quarter of an hour of searching for opponents, finding them and shooting them. The effect of being shot is a vibration on the helmet that the wearer feels and “lights out” that the shooter sees. Up above, an electronic scoreboard documents each team and each player’s success.

“The concept is the same as my generation played at birthday parties in the garden,” said Pelser. “Cops and robbers, if you like, except using lasers instead of cap guns.

“It’s all fantasy. But it also sees kids getting active while enjoying a gaming experience. That’s way better than sitting in front of a screen.”