Durban - An ecstatic Dr Ntombi Mxenge, niece of struggle stalwarts Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge, danced and celebrated onstage when she received her PhD in Education from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Mxenge's thesis explored how teachers learn and plans to use her study to assist in improving strategies for teacher development. "This will be possible if I work at a level where I decide on the content and approach of teacher development, encouraging teachers to take the lead. I can introduce this at a small scale and then spread it to other areas," she said.

"I discovered that the clusters are the more common structures used by the Department of Education to improve pass percentages; that one needs to understand what the problem is (from the end user) before coming up with the answer for the problem, and that you don’t make claims without supporting evidence," said Mxenge. "Research humbles you, in the sense that you don’t make sweeping statements before questioning the credibility of what you are saying."

She believes her research will provide some responses on why the quality of education seems to be compromised. Significant findings include discovering that clusters are not necessarily an alternative professional development model; teachers are not taking charge of their development and that teacher development translates into improved pass rates.

She thanked family and friends for their support: "They have a special place in my heart for always believing in me."

Her younger brother Vivi was both proud and inspired by her. "Ntombi is and always will be a huge inspiration to the entire Mxenge family. She has earned this and may she grow from strength to strength," he said.