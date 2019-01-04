A taxi rolled down an embankment into a house in Ntuzuma on Friday afternoon.

Durban - Nine commuters have been left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate after the minibus taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment in Ntuzma on Friday afternoon. Kyle van Reenen spokesperson of Crisis Medical said paramedics arrived in Mpukane Road, in M-Section, Ntuzuma, to find a minibus taxi had careened off the roadway, rolling down an embankment before coming to a rest against a house.

"Emergency service workers were met with panic, as the injured clambered to safety, freeing themselves from the twisted frame of the Toyota HiAce," he said.

Nine commuters aged between twenty and sixty-five sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The injured were stabilized on the scene, before being taken by various private ambulance services to nearby hospitals.

"Reports from the scene suggest that the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle when attempting to take the bend, causing the taxi to veer off the roadway and down the embankment," said Van Reenen. "The occupants of the house did not suffer any injury."

He said police were at the scene and would investigate further.