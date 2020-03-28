LOOK: On Day One, driving through the deserted streets of Durban

Durban - As Durban woke to Day 1 of the coronavirus lockdown yesterday, the streets of Durban remained largely deserted. However, there were on-going reports of queues still forming outside supermarkets around the city and suburbs, and people still roamed the streets throughout the day. Yesterday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed 24 people were arrested “for violating the regulations and for attempted murder”. In the Durban CBD, there was a heavy police presence, with vehicles being stopped and documents checked to ensure those travelling were from the essential services sector. On social media platforms there were reports of continued “panic-buying” at supermarkets in central Durban, Merebank, Phoenix and Chatsworth.

This was despite a stern warning from Minister of Police Bheki Cele this week that those not adhering to lockdown regulations could be arrested, fined, or both.

On the streets early yesterday morning, the Independent on Saturday spotted a commuter asleep at a central taxi rank, while outside a CBD mosque an elderly woman stood waiting. With the municipal trucks cleaning the streets of the previous day’s litter, the only people who were in a morning rush were a number of homeless people whose trolleys were stacked high with cardboard.

Outside grocery stores, people were still buying essential goods such as potatoes, rice and sugar.

Along the M4, a couple carrying suitcases told the Independent on Saturday they were “walking to Stanger”.

The taxi ranks were almost empty by early afternoon. Yesterday’s streets were in stark contrast to Thursday when “panic-buying” saw traffic jams and huge queues forming in malls, particularly outside supermarkets, pharmacies, butcheries and telecom shops for last-minute data deals.

Durbanites had their say on the lockdown period ahead.

Pushpa Mainstry, 65, said: “This is like the movie you didn’t want to watch and it is something we never expected to happen. But I’m going to be busy doing my garden and handiwork, both are therapeutic.”,

Busisiwe Zondi, 60, said, “I have to hope we’ll be safe”, and 47-year-old Joyce Mtolo said “this is okay as it’s going to make us safe, you don’t know who has it or who hasn’t got it”.

Also commenting was Ajit Mohan, 49, who said “the lockdown is very necessary”. “Considering what we’ve seen in the news, perhaps it should have been done earlier.”

Lesley Tunnell agreed: “The lockdown is a good thing, but will only curb what’s happening if everybody adheres to it.”

Ryan Burgess, 38, said it was “going to be a good time for people to realise what is important and have less of the nonsense we normally deal with. I’m going to study something new”.

University student Sipho Mhlongo, 20, was queueing to gain access to a wi-fi connection at home and said he was worried about “his studies piling up”. “I have to get internet access before lockdown.”