DURBAN - Today triple murder accused, Colin Pillay was taken to the murder scene where the bodies of Jane Govindasamy, 45, and her daughters, Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, were found in their Longcroft home, in Phoenix in September last year.

This as he showed authorities his version of where he had been on the day of the brutal killings.

Govindasamy’s husband, Sagren had to recall in court this week how he had found his family’s bodies. Jane had been strangled and suffocated, Denisha’s body was found stuffed in a cupboard with multiple stab wounds to her neck and Nikita was found strangled, face down on her bed.

This week saw the start of the trial during which Pillay, who in his statement said he had been in a love relationship with Jane and knew she was married, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and theft of three cellphones and R1800 in the Durban High Court.

There has been some sensational evidence in court, with CCTV footage from a local boutique close to the house being played which showed Pillay walking past the boutique and wiping what appeared to be a knife, before throwing it into the bushes.

On Thursday, law enforcement agency and cellphone expert, Rias Vythilingan said that data evidence indicated that the accused was moving around within the range of the Phoenix area, specifically in the range of the crime scene until midnight. After that there was no activity until 9.35 the next morning.

According to the State’s evidence, Jane, Denisha and Nikita were already dead by 8pm. Under cross-examination by Pillay’s lawyer, Amanda Hulley on Thursday, Vythilingan said data showed the accused had sent two messages to Govindasamy’s phone after that time.

Hulley said that Pillay would tell the court that he had been gambling in the park, situated at the other end of Phoenix Plaza and had walked past the complex of flats where the three victims had lived in order to get to the park.

The trial continues next week.