Look... search is on for the world’s ugliest dog

A UK ugly dog competition has found a canine that they believe is the worst looking in the entire world. Now the organisers are launching a worldwide ugly dog competition to see if any dog can look as bad as the UK winner, Peggy.

They believe their winner Peggy, a four-year-old cross-breed, could be the worst-looking canine in the world. Peggy with her prizes. The competition is being organised by photo company ParrotPrint.com. Peggy’s prize was a pamper session at a luxury doggie spa, but she has become something of a star, appearing on several TV chat shows since winning the competition.

Owner Holly Middleton, from Yorkshire, said her pet is gorgeous inside and out. Peggy, believed to be a pug/Chinese crested mix, was the runt of the litter and was unadopted for six long before Middleton finally took her home. She was selected from hundreds of entries.

Images of Peggy from her website. A spokesperson for the company said: “Our contest found a genuine star in Peggy. Since winning our title she has become famous in Britain, appearing on TV and rubbing shoulders with some big-name celebrities. She’s certainly unique, with a face only a mother could love.” Now the organisers are launching a contest to find the world’s ugliest dog and are inviting entries from dogs from all four corners of the Earth. “I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good-looking, cute dogs. We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them,” said the spokesperson.

