Durban - South African YouTube sensation and local wildlife enthusiast, Dingo Dinkelman, had everyone in awe at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh recently, with his crazy filming for his upcoming YouTube series World’s Most Dangerous Snakes. One of the snakes included in the series is Crocworld's black mamba. But the 38-year-old Hillcrest resident also brought with him a coastal Taipan, from Australia, considered to be the third most venomous snake on earth. Another deadly snake featured was the spectacled cobra from India​.

“It was great having Dingo back at Crocworld and such an awesome opportunity to work with the Coastal Taipan,” said centre manager Martin Rodrigues. “Neither myself, nor James Wittstock, our reptile curator, have handled this snake before, although we have worked with the Papua New Guinea Taipan.”

Dingo Dinkelman with the Crocworld black mamba. Picture: Supplied

Dinkelman grew up in nature. With his father in the employ of the Parks Board, he had the opportunity to engage with wildlife. After working for just over a decade as a life and investment broker, he followed his passion back into wild five years ago, getting involved in the conservation of endangered species, anti-poaching campaigns and, of course, dangerous rescues.

“There is something intrinsically good about being in nature and I believe that if we can create and foster a love for animals and our natural world in people now, we can make a long-term difference to conservation,” said the adventurer.

Dingo Dinkelman with spectacled cobra from India. Picture: Supplied

Winning the Cell C Break the Net YouTube competition and a Discovery Channel Filmmakers award launched his filming career, and he now runs one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in South Africa, gathering more than 150 000 subscribers in less than a-year-and-a-half.

When not filming deadly encounters, the father of three also hosts holiday clubs and performs educational talks at schools. He has plans for an interactive animal park for rescued animals based in KwaZulu-Natal, and is currently shooting his latest YouTube series which focuses on the globe’s 10 most dangerous snakes.

James Wittstock, Crocworld Reptile Curator handling the Coastal Taipan​ from Australia. Picture: Supplied

“I always enjoy spending time with the team at Crocworld," said Dinkelman. "The highlight of my recent visit was definitely working with the big black mamba – he is a magnificent snake and I look forward to our next encounter.”