LOOK: You've never seen Durban like this at night

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to document an empty city at night,” said our photographer, Shelley Kjonstad, of these magnificent pictures on this page and page 1. “I didn’t want to lose it.” Kjonstad and colleague Doctor Ngcobo drove around the city in the early evening on Wednesday. “We drove basically up to Tollgate back into town and stopped on freeways and places you’d never be able stop normally,” she said. “I just thought I had done the emptiness during the day, let me sense what it’s like at night.” They drove down Dr Pixley kaSeme (West) Street stopping to shoot the Grey Street Mosque and up Anton Lembede (Smith) ending up at the Point Yacht Club and the harbour. Kjonstad said there was a prominent police presence in the city with two roadblocks – one at the yacht mole and another leaving town towards the Berea.

“Police seemed to be in a positive mood. One even asked where my gloves and mask were,” she said.

Shining in the darkness – the Mazaar of Hazrat Badsha Peer RA in the Brook Street cemetery in central Durban. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency

The mood in town was peaceful. “There were still a few vagrants. There was something happening in one of the side streets leading to the Embankment, but we didn’t stop to ask. In other areas there were the odd local residents standing in the street, presumably relieving the boredom of small flats.

“It’s a nice feeling to be there in a safe-ish environment where you normally wouldn’t feel safe,” she said.

The two filmed from about 7pm to 8.30pm. “The clouds helped to keep the light in before it rained and we got out of the city before the rain came down.”

Kjonstad shot the pictures on a Canon 5D camera with the ISO rating set at 3200. The pictures were mainly shot wide open at between f2.8 and f5.6 with various shutter speeds depending on the light, but mainly under 1/100 second.

Kjonstad didn’t have a tripod, and with the slow shutter speeds simply leaned the camera on available things. “I tried not to shake, and took a deep breath,” she said.