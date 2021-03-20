Looking back at a year in lockdown

Durban - Nearly 200 000 meals were served to those in need, the entertainment industry came to an abrupt halt and micro-farms have sprung up on balconies and roofs. This week, the Independent on Saturday looked back at some of our stories during the lockdown year, at what has changed and the impact of living in a year of Covid. This time last year, South Africans enjoyed their last Covid-free weekend with many blissfully unaware of the storm clouds building up ahead of a pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world. For many, the announcement of the hard lockdown was a rush to buy toilet rolls along with some “sin spending” as booze and cigarettes were about to be banned for the first time in the country's history, along with a stroll on the beach or a bike ride on Durban's popular promenade. With infections already rife on cruise liners around the globe, the luxury liner the Queen Mary was sitting outside Durban port with some South African crew members on board who wanted to disembark this time last year.

An Eastern Cape mother, who did not want to be named but whose daughter was one of the six crew who wanted to leave the ship, spoke of her anxiety and desire to see her daughter come home at that time.

This week she said, her daughter being allowed to disembark with five other crew members was "meant to be" as she (the mother) had been diagnosed with cancer later in the year.

"My daughter went through quarantine and they looked after her very nicely.

"My son also managed to get back from America and I think it was meant to be because I was diagnosed with breast cancer and have been receiving treatment. They have cut the cancer out and I'm very optimistic about beating it. I have my two children at home and we are still writing our happy ending," she said.

In true Durban style, there was also a massive humanitarian response to help feed those who lost income and jobs, with many people coming forward to help in soup kitchens and feeding schemes which sprung up overnight.

Homeless camps were set up and director of the Denis Hurley Centre, Raymond Perrier, said: "The lockdown was in many ways a positive for the homeless of Durban", highlighting that a free shelter for women was opened and remains open, many of the older and disabled homeless were now getting grants and were in permanent accommodation, those who needed ARVs and TB medication were able to continue, while some with TB were treated and no longer suffer from it. A methadone programme for those on whoonga was also started.

"The fantastic response of the general public and faith organisations to ensure that the homeless did not starve has continued. The Denis Hurley Centre alone served 170 000 meals in the last 12 months," said Perrier.

Clint Mclean of Ubuntu Army carrying soup buckets in the early days of the hard lockdown. Ubuntu Army promotes food security for the vulnerable by coordinating and assisting in the creation of food chains, and has helped people create micro-farms on balconies, verandahs, courtyards and roofs. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Clint McLean started the Ubuntu Army to provide hot meals to those in need, but which has evolved over the year to planting micro-farms. McLean said this week that food security for families can be achieved. He added their social media platform Ubuntu Link had also fed thousands of families, with individuals stepping up to provide food vouchers to hungry families.

"We will continue to drive the Ubuntu Farm initiative this year, planting micro-farms on balconies, verandahs, courtyards and on roofs of food insecure families around KZN. It is incredibly humbling and exciting to watch hope grow out of bags of soil and compost that we deliver to townships, settlements, inner-city apartments and hostels around Durban.

“It turns out that farming is also an act of revolution. It’s a game changer, it creates hope, restores dignity, fosters independence and feeds people," said McLean, adding that his biggest lesson during Covid was that "compassion is the key. Not only does it elevate the well-being of those suffering around us, but it has the power to build community and destroy division".

The entertainment industry has been devastated as the city's party spots, pubs, clubs and restaurants shut their doors.

Durban comedian Jem Atkins said this week that he did not believe the comedy industry would recover in the city.

"Yes, the entertainment industry was absolutely smashed. My business disappeared in one afternoon, but I have moved off into wonderful new areas," he said, adding he had started a digital marketing company, Digi-Boys.

"I wanted to get out of comedy for a while. It's been a wonderful journey for me, I was forced to move, it was tough but a real blessing," said Atkins, adding the online comedy route had largely failed for most comedians, saying "you need the energy of the room and the crowd".

Artistic director and choreographer of Dance Movement, Jarryd Watson, said it had been a extremely tough year for all dance and theatre companies.

"I started classes again in February, but it's very difficult as numbers have dropped," he said, adding that a virtual dance festival was being planned for July.

There was also last-minute drama for cats ahead of the hard lockdown. Durban advocate Andre Stokes who, with advocate Damien Bond, secured a last-minute high court order on behalf of non-profit feral cat organisations to keep feeding the cats during the hard lockdown. He had found some cats trapped behind gates in passages in the city.

Yesterday Stokes, who also owns the Nine Lives Cat Sanctuary in Waterfall, said: "At first our volunteers had some issues with police, but once the momentum got going, everything went fine as police recognised our volunteers.

"There were difficulties with cats being locked up behind walls and gates and those cats are no longer there, so I suspect they died of starvation," said Stokes, although he and volunteers climbed over walls and through narrow back alleys to try to get food to the trapped cats.

"There was undoubtedly an increase in tame cats being found with feral colonies, but the colony would chase them and they would not survive; we must have taken at least 20 tame cats to our cat sanctuary. There was also an increase in cats and kittens found abandoned in bins and rubbish bags and boxes. There was one whose legs were found tied together in Maydon Wharf," he said. He also highlighted there had been an increase in cats and kittens appearing in sterilised feral colonies, which cause they were investigating, compared with 2019 when feral colonies were stable.

