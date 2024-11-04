Love lives on the table at this animal sanctuary

Volunteers from around the world visit the Greyton Farm Animal Sanctuary in the Western Cape to help take care of the animals. The non-profit organisation rescue centre was established by Nicola Vernon and Rohan Millson in 2014 and was the first centre in South Africa dedicated specifically to farm animals. Currently the sanctuary is a permanent home to more than 250 rescued farm animals, including pigs, sheep, cows, goats and farm birds.

Rima Geffen compiled these recipes shared by volunteers at the Greyton Farm Animal Sanctuary in the Western Cape. They come from around the world to take care of the 250 rescued animals. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the sanctuary. Supplied. Every night all “caregivers” take turns to cook vegan meals and these are some of their delectable recipes compiled by Rima Geffen. Love Lives Here – Vegan Food from a Farm Sanctuary is a 106-page book which retails for R350. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the ongoing care of the animals. Here are some of our favourite recipes: Chocolate Mousse What you need:

Flesh of 2 ripe avocados (240 grams) 1⁄4 cup regular cocoa powder 1⁄4 cup Dutch cocoa or melted chocolate chips

3 to 4 tbsp plant-based milk 1⁄2 tsp pure vanilla extract 1⁄8 tsp salt

1⁄4 cup pure maple syrup How to make it: Place the avocado flesh, regular cocoa powder, Dutch cocoa or melted chocolate chips, plant-based milk, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup into a blender.

Blend all the ingredients until smooth. Adjust the amount of plant-based milk as needed to achieve the desired consistency. Transfer the mixture to a bowl or individual serving dishes. Refrigerate the mousse for a few hours to set and chill before serving. Pizza

What you need: For the dough: 250g flour

11g baking powder 1 tsp sugar a pinch of salt (optional)

water, enough to make a dough ball (about 100 to 120ml) Topping options tomato purée

vegan cheese red bean, corn, red onion red onion and mushroom

tomato, red and yellow pepper eggplant, zucchini and tomato How to make it:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt if using. Gradually add water and mix until a dough ball forms. You may need to adjust the amount of water depending on the flour type and humidity. Cover the dough with a dishcloth and let it rest for 2 hours to allow the baking powder to activate.

Preheat your oven to 220C. After resting, knead the dough briefly on a floured surface, then roll it out flat to your desired thickness. Let it rest for another 30 minutes under the dishcloth. While the dough is resting, prepare your toppings. If using vegetables, sauté or roast them until they are cooked to your preference. Season with salt to taste.

Spread tomato purée over the surface of the dough, then sprinkle vegan cheese on top. Arrange your choice of toppings on the pizza. Bake in the preheated oven for more than 25 minutes or until the crust is golden and the toppings are hot and bubbly.

Serve hot and enjoy your homemade pizza. Tangy Thai peanut curry is an easy way to make an exotic meal. Supplied Thai Peanut Curry What you need:

500g firm tofu For the marinade: 2 tbsp soy sauce

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon 1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric 1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp sweet paprika 1 tsp sugar

For the curry: 2 garlic cloves 1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped 2 red chillies, chopped 1 small piece of ginger, grated

vegetables of your choice, chopped 80g peanuts or peanut butter 1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sugar 500ml vegetable stock 400ml coconut milk

fresh coriander to garnish How to make it: Cut the tofu into blocks.

Prepare the marinade by combining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, coriander, sweet paprika and 1 teaspoon of sugar in a bowl. Add the tofu to the marinade, ensuring it is well coated, and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat a little oil in a pan over medium heat and add the garlic, onion, carrot, chillies and ginger. Sauté until the vegetables are softened.

Allow the cooked vegetables to cool slightly, then transfer them to a blender. To the blender, add the peanuts or peanut butter, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, vegetable stock, and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Blend until you achieve a creamy consistency. In the same pan, add a bit more oil if needed, and cook the marinated tofu and your choice of additional vegetables until the tofu is golden and the vegetables are tender.

Pour the peanut sauce and coconut milk into the pan with the tofu and vegetables and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 15 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Season with salt to taste. Serve the tofu and vegetable mix over rice or couscous. Pour the peanut sauce over the top. Garnish with fresh coriander and additional peanuts if desired.

A quick and easy recipe for cream cheese made with cashews and nutritional yeast. Supplied Cream Cheese What you need: 1 cup cashews

2 cups water 1⁄2 cup nutritional yeast 1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ground garlic 1 tbsp cornflour 2 tsp tapioca starch

1 tsp salt How to make it: Soak the cashews in 2 cups of boiling water for 2 hours to soften. Alternatively, boil them for 20 minutes.

Drain the cashews and place them in a blender. Add the nutritional yeast, lemon juice, ground garlic, cornflour, tapioca starch and salt to the blender with the cashews. Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Pour the cream cheese mixture into a dish. Refrigerate the cream cheese to set and develop flavours, ideally for a few hours or overnight. Enjoy the cream cheese with crackers or crisps. Bombay Potatoes

What you need: 1 small packet of baby potatoes salt to taste

For the Bombay paste: 80ml oil of choice 1 whole garlic bulb, grated or chopped.

5 cm long fresh ginger, grated or chopped 10 curry leaves 1 tsp mustard seeds

2 tbsp garam masala 1 tbsp ground coriander 1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli flakes 1 tsp tamarind paste 1 tsp sugar

water (as needed to achieve paste texture) juice of 1 lemon For dressing and garnish

Coconut yoghurt toasted peanuts fresh coriander

What to do: Begin by washing and boiling the baby potatoes in salted water. For the paste, grate or chop the garlic and ginger.

Put oil in a pan and place on medium heat. Once the oil is hot but not smoking, add the mustard seeds and curry leaves. Watch that they do not burn. Shortly after, add the garlic and ginger then all of the other spices. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes on medium heat. If it begins to stick, add water slowly. This mixture should reach a loose paste.