Love our winners

ONE couple never had a honeymoon, another need a break from being locked down with their 10-year-old triplets, and for another it’s a chance to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. These are the winners of the Independent on Saturday’s hugely popular Valentine’s Day competition which sees them spending a romantic night in the equally romantic Valley of 1000 Hills.

Cindy and Lucian van Wyk from Newlands East with their five-month old baby Callyn "prayed and prayed“ to win ”because we need a break“.

And with their second anniversary is coming up, it is a double treat. They couldn’t celebrate their first because of lockdown and Cindy was pregnant with Callyn – so they are looking forward to this time away. They are having a date night, so little Callyn will sleepover with family.

VALENTINE’S winners Jasantha and Kevan Iyappa. | Shelley Kjonstad ANA

Subscribers Jasantha and Kevan Iyappa are parents of 10-year-old triplets, so they love the idea of having a break. For them Saturday mornings are not complete without coffee in one hand and the paper in the other. “We had to enter,” says Kevan.

For the couple lockdown has been tough, losing family members to Covid-19 and they didn’t celebrate their wedding anniversary either. “But Jacintha has a big birthday (with a zero in it) coming up soon – so it is the perfect treat,” said Kevan.