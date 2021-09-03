Luck for little Mojo

The latest addition to the centre’s bird community, little Mojo was abandoned while hatching, and was rescued by bird curator Ryne Ferguson, who kept the owl warm in an incubator while being hand-reared.

Spring has arrived at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh and with it comes a delightful bundle of fluff and feathers that is Mojo, a spotted eagle owl chick.

At 17 days old, the healthy chick was progressing well, Ferguson said.

“Initially we had to feed the little owl every two to three hours from early morning until about 11pm, but now it’s a feed at 7am and then the last feed is at 4.30pm with food left overnight. We’ll have to do DNA testing at a later stage to determine whether Mojo is a boy or girl, but we’re really happy with how well she – or he ‒ is doing.”

The spotted eagle owl is common in residential areas in South Africa, and helps keep rodent and insect populations under control. One pair of spotted eagle owls can hunt and kill about 3 000 rodents a year. Fully grown, little Mojo can measure up to 45cm with a wingspan of 140cm, and can weigh up to 900g.