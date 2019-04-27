Johan Fourie’s house in Rockview Road, eManzimtoti, was burgled on Thursday night, leaving local residents furious, and Fourie ‘with nothing’.

Durban - eManzimtoti residents were furious when they heard that one of the houses on Rockview Drive that had been destroyed by flooding, had also been looted. The large white house, which had largely collapsed in a landslide has lain exposed since the storm and residents feared looters would attack.

A resident said the house had indeed been looted.

Johan Fourie, who had rented the house, was distraught when he answered the phone.

“I am so tired and people have been calling non-stop. I was told not to go to the house because it was unstable. They are taking whatever memories I had, I have nothing,” he said.

Fourie and his family have been given temporary accommodation.

His house was on the list of stops made by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, viewing the aftermath of the storm that left nearly 70 people dead.

Residents vented their anger on online social platforms.

James Strawson said: “Unfortunately I would have said it was a forgone conclusion that it would happen, very sad but this is the country we live in and, while our politicians are stealing, why shouldn’t the whole country steal?”

Cara Pretorius said: “Disgusting but typical. I would have thought that there would have been some sort of monitoring to stop people from standing right on the edge of the hole so this does not surprise me at all.”

Tharina Potgieter added: “To be honest, I’m not surprised. It’s terrible how some take advantage of others.”