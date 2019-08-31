Outside court to support survivors of the ‘Highway Rapist’ were activists Smoh Ngcobo, Remona McKenzie and Awanda Ngcobo. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal serial rapist Moses Mavila received a life sentence for each of his 32 counts of rape at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday. But some of his 30 victims believe there may have been more who have never come forward.

Dubbed the “Highway Rapist” because he lured his victims into the bush, often on the M19 highway, where he raped and robbed them, Mavila, 29, was also sentenced to 15 years for each of the 27 counts of robbery and 10 years each for two counts of attempted rape or assault.

His reign of terror lasted from 2013 to February this year, when he was caught.

Friday was an emotional day for his victims and their families, many of whom had waited a long time to see their attacker behind bars.

One of the victims, who cannot be named, said: “When he grabbed me and pulled me into the bushes, I started crying. I fought and managed to get away from him and tried to run away. But he caught me and pulled me back into the bush. He was angry and he kicked me with his boots.”

She said he tied her hands and feet together.

“I also remember his hands around my neck, like he was trying to strangle me.

“He tore all my clothes. When he had finished, he tied me up by my neck to a tree.

“He said he was going to come back with some food, but I knew he was leaving me there to die.“Since then I have been on medicine. When they phoned me to say he had been caught, I just cried, I didn’t believe it.

“I’ve been to every court appearance and have borrowed money to come here today. I sit here in court, feeling angry. He was out there for a long time and I often wonder if there are other victims who didn’t come forward, as they may feel as though something is eating them on the inside. It changes your life for good,” she said.

Other survivors sitting outside court agreed there could have been more victims who were too ashamed or too afraid to come forward.

Mavila pleaded guilty to more than 60 counts of rape and robbery earlier this year

Handing down the sentences which will see him behind bars for a long time, Magistrate Bilkish Asmal said Mavila had shown no remorse. She said: “You continued unabated by the fact you were never detected by police.”

Describing him as a “sexual predator”, the magistrate said: “These are very serious offences where you lured law-abiding females who were desperate for jobs and gullible enough to accompany you, only to be stripped of their dignity and humanity.

“This monstrous deed haunts a victim for the rest of her life. You lack the capacity for mercy and have shown no insight or remorse.”

As sentence was being handed down, Mavila showed no emotion, but as he was being escorted out of the courtroom and comments were being flung at him from the gallery, he stopped and shouted: “I’ll be back.”

Mavila came to South Africa from Mozambique in 2008 and found casual employment as a driver in the construction industry.

The magistrate said he had never been gainfully employed and had a previous conviction for robbery

KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza attended the sentence hearing and described Mavila as “a threat to society”.

ANC and DA members were at court to support the survivors.

Among the supporters was activist and DA chairperson for the Women’s Network in Durban Central, Remona McKenzie, who was raped by a different offender who has never been arrested.

“This is the first time I’m publicly speaking about the physical abuse and rape I experienced.

“I want other survivors to know it’s not the end. I have found helping other women has helped me.

“We need to speak up; keeping it inside kills you within.”