M4 North closed on Sunday

The road will be closed both north and southbound between Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road and the Sibaya traffic circle.

THE Durban Ultra Triathlon will see the closure of the M4 Ruth First Highway tomorrow, Sunday, from 5am until 4pm.

The Ultra ‒ a 1 900m swim, 90km cycle and 21km run ‒ will be based on the grass area on the beachfront in front of Moses Mabhida Stadium and next to Bike & Bean Café. The swim section and the run section will take place between North Beach and Country Club Beach, with the run taking place along the promenade. The cycle race is along the M4 turning at uMhlanga.

There is also a sprint version of the event taking in a 600m swim, 20km cycle, and 5km run. The sprint cycle turns at La Lucia. Proceedings get under way from 7am.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes north like Kenneth Kaunda drive (Northway) into uMhlanga Rocks Drive, or the R102 Chris Hani, (North Coast) Road, or Umgeni Road to the N2.