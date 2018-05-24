Durban - Omesh Ramnarain, convicted on two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of two cyclists on the M4 in 2016, was sentenced Friday to five years in jail for each count in the Durban Magistrate's Court. The sentences will run consecutively meaning he will spend an effective ten years in jail.

Magistrate Magistrate Anand Maharaj also granted Ramnarain leave to appeal.

Ramnarain knocked down cyclists Jarred Dwyer and Richard da Silva in the early morning of February 7, 2016 while they were cycling in the emergency lane on the M4 in Durban North. He was driving his black Golf GTI.

Ramnarain was found guilty on two charges of culpable homicide, but not guilty of drunk driving.

Earlier on Friday, Lee Dwyer, the mother of Jarred, did not mince her words in her victim impact statement.

"The Bible says that we must forgive those who hurt us. Mr Ramnarain, I am perfectly willing to spend eternity in hell if I have to, but I will never forgive you for taking my son's life," she said between tears, in a packed court room.

As she directed her salvo of words at Ramnarain he cried into his hands, as did his mother seated behind him.

Da Silva's wife Sonja, also spoke, saying the death of her partner of 26 years was a "nightmare" she could not wake up from. “No one should have to say goodbye to a broken body covered in a silver foil blanket on a hard cold road,” she said.

Ramnarain took the stand and apologised to the families, and asked for their forgiveness.

"I am very sorry. I hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me," he said.

