Magic brew

Durban - Today is World Coffee Day. Coffee is the unashamed nectar of the morning gods. Potent and powerful, coffee is art, fuel and sustenance.
Celebrating the day are baristas Keagon Chavoos and Lungani Mbabo of Crane Flower Coffee in Kloof, which typically serves a Ugandan/Malawian brew on a bespoke coffee roaster made in Turkey.
Among their specialities is coffee infused with lavender (grown in their garden, and distilled on site) and a rose water cappuccino. They also offer Manna Brew espresso from mesquite beans for the seriously healthy, a variety of coffees and light meals.
Crane Flower Coffee is in Robyndale Centre, Masinga Road, Kloof, and is open weekdays from 7am until 3pm.
The Independent on Saturday