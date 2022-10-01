Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Magic brew

Baristas Keagon Chavoos and Lungani Mbabo of Crane Flower Coffee in Kloof get ready for World Coffee Day. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

Baristas Keagon Chavoos and Lungani Mbabo of Crane Flower Coffee in Kloof get ready for World Coffee Day. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 48m ago

Share

Durban - Today is World Coffee Day. Coffee is the unashamed nectar of the morning gods. Potent and powerful, coffee is art, fuel and sustenance.

Celebrating the day are baristas Keagon Chavoos and Lungani Mbabo of Crane Flower Coffee in Kloof, which typically serves a Ugandan/Malawian brew on a bespoke coffee roaster made in Turkey.

Story continues below Advertisement

Among their specialities is coffee infused with lavender (grown in their garden, and distilled on site) and a rose water cappuccino. They also offer Manna Brew espresso from mesquite beans for the seriously healthy, a variety of coffees and light meals.

Crane Flower Coffee is in Robyndale Centre, Masinga Road, Kloof, and is open weekdays from 7am until 3pm.

The Independent on Saturday

More on this

Related Topics:

DurbanFoodiesHealth Welfare

Share