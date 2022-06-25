Magic of words for teens

Durban - Teenagers can learn how to get lost in the magic of words in four two-hour holiday creative writing classes. Durban creative, educator and healing expert Mara Schillaci is running the course in central Glenwood for high school learners keen to develop their creative writing technique and experience.

Schillaci has taught creative and theory-based writing for almost 20 years, including teaching English to foreign students, and is a lover of all things creative. As an educator and healing expert, Schillaci understands the vital role creativity plays in our everyday lives.

“Nurturing creativity and imagination in our youth is vital. On a practical level, this becomes a crucial skill to problem solving by thinking outside the box. On a soul level, it creates a new generation of inventors, creators, artists, crafters and entrepreneurs,” she said. “After having run creative writing, journalling and art book classes for adults, I was approached to run a class specifically for high school pupils,” said Schillaci. “I have adapted my adults’ course specifically for more youthful participants, especially those with a penchant for creative writing. The idea was to create a supportive environment to practise some creative writing techniques in a structured and engaging environment and develop tools to tap into personal creativity.

“These skills could be adapted to encourage essay writing; poetry; lyric writing; blogging; short story writing and creative expression.” The course will cover: choosing a genre; choosing a writing style; how to craft a story board; creating a plot outline; developing characters and character motivation and exercises on developing descriptive techniques. The course is from 10am to 12pm on July 5, 8, 12 and 15 in a central venue in Glenwood.

Course will be conducted in English, but learners can write in a language of their choice. Pen, paper and class notes will be provided. For more information, or to book, contact Mara Schillaci at 072 896 3898 or email [email protected]

