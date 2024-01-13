Magic ways to start the new year

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend the day with family (pets included) and friends in the wide outdoors. Qadasi & Maqhinga ‒ the SAMA award-winning duo who bring their fusion of traditional Zulu and modern Western Folk to global audiences ‒ will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. A new addition for the adventurous is the Shongweni Zipline. Take a walk on the wild side on the short nature trail. Open rain or shine ‒ all undercover and fully wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm and also on the last Sunday of each month 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Mrs Normal AKA Lisa Bobbert at Northlands Bowling Club where she and Mr Normal, Aaron Mcilroy, present new characters, a few old favourites and stomping good music. January 26 at 7.30pm, January 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm, January 28, 2pm. Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today) KickstArt’s annual family panto is directed by Steven Stead who works his magic on Aladdin. Starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265. Ends today. The Barnyard Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Runs until January 27. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za to book.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Extreme Magic by Brendon Peel and Li Lau is coming fresh from the world famous strip in Las Vegas. They have conquered world stages on TV and theatres alike and made it to the semi-finals of the global TV show phenomenon Got Talent: All Stars. Witness the impossible made possible. January 19 and 20 at 7.30pm, January 21 at 2pm. Tickets R180 via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Extra shows of Mr & Mrs Normal, AKA Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert. New characters, a few old favourites and stomping good music. January 26 at 7.30pm, January 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm, January 28, 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: The Black Lapels (Rob Warren, Garth Warren and Gareth Gale, featuring Colin Peddie on guitar and vocals and Tori du Plessis on keyboard and vocals) in Walk the Line, a tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, a sun-soaked journey through country and rock with his rugged voice and timeless tales. January 26 and 27 at 7.30pm. Doors open 90 minutes before show. Tickets are R200, R180 for club members. Bring food picnic baskets, full bar available. Email booking to [email protected] or call 082 499 8636 or at Computicket.

Li Lau and Brendon Peel bring their Extreme Magic show to the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo from January 19 to 21. Music Durban Shongweni Club: (today) Jam in the Park with the exciting musical line-up of The Kickstands, Serrotone, and Tanner Wareham from 1pm today. Jack Black specials, and food and beverages on sale (No BYO). Portion of proceeds go to the Jes Foord Foundation and their project for a rape victim support unit in Hillcrest. In poor weather the event will be held undercover in the barn. Tickets R130 adults, R80 children under 13, children under 6 free from webtickets. At the gate: R160. Music Revival: (tomorrow) Award-winning guitarist James Grace at the All-Souls Anglican Church in Salt Rock, Ballito, at 3pm. He will play a popular selection of classical and Spanish guitar favourites. Tickets at R150 include refreshments at interval. At the door or via Music Revival WhatsApp (message only) 083 4174473 or [email protected] Art Decorative Arts Society: The Decorative Arts Society’s first presentation for 2024 will feature sculptor Carl Roberts and is entitled Art from Nature. Tuesday January 16 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. Tickets R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Refreshments will be served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994.

KZNSA: Final weekend of the BuzzArt exhibition of Christmas inspired arts and crafts. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: Latest exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Delvillewood/ Kirk waterfall from the train tracks and tunnels to the beautiful waterfall on mainline. Meet at the Assegai Hotel verge at 2pm sharp. Car guards available. Cost R3. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Three free hikes for new hikers and new members are most welcome. Membership costs just R150 per year per family. Some fitness is required. Plan ahead for the January 20-22 Drak Gardens Monks Cowl weekend, R899 per person sharing per night, or R1275 per single per night, includes dinner and breakfast. Call David 072 615 0559.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Sites include Bridge City, KwaMashu; KZNSA Gallery; Municipal satellite container library alongside Workshop; Berea Centre; Davenport Square; Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre; Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Bluff Towers; Umlazi Mega City; Durban station taxi rank, and others selling informally around Durban. Look out for the bright lime green branding – and let them know if you have any books to donate.