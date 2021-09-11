Magical story at your fingertips

Legendary South African author and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe would listen to stories about her great-grandmother Nozincwadi while she and her father were tending to family graves in Hammarsdale, just outside Durban. “We used to clean the graves where my father would tell stories and we would sing the songs and share the jokes of each person.

“He told me about my great-grandmother Nozincwadi and how she used to keep a suitcase full of writings even though she couldn’t read or write,” said Mhlophe. Although she searched for the suitcase and it was never found, it became an inspiration for Hlophe, who wrote her book Nozincwadi: Mother of Books which has now been released in braille. Speaking to the Independent on Saturday this week, Hlophe said in 2001 she visited Sibonile School for the Blind in the Vaal Triangle, where this week children received Nozincwadi: Mother of Books in braille.

“I spoke to the children on a call on the International Day of Literacy (September, 8). “The book had been couriered to them and they were all reading it, they were ecstatic,” said Mhlophe, adding that all children should have books to read which must include books in braille for children who are blind or visually impaired and said it was crucial to “build a reading nation”. “It’s been such a big privilege to do this book in braille.

“The blind have such talent, when they meet you, they don’t know what you look like and so they meet you from a spiritual place, from soul to soul,” she said. Apart from Nozincwadi: Mother of Books coming out in braille, Mhlophe’s latest book is The Story Teller Tree and today ((sat)) she will be at the launch of her Braille book under The Storytelling Tree at the Bluff Showgrounds from 11am to 2pm. “Trees have such significance.

“In the past, stories were told under the tree, it’s where the first court was held, many ceremonies and often that first kiss. “A tree can also be in remembrance of someone. “Trees represent stability and protection and provide fruit and shade,” said Mhlophe, adding one of her favourite quotes: “When the roots are strong, there is no need to fear the wind.”

In support of enabling the blind access to books this week, Blind SA and Section 27 issued a statement stating that both groups were going to court to fight for the rights of those who are blind or visually impaired by asking the court to amend the Copyright Act, which dates back to the apartheid era, so that reading materials could be reproduced in accessible formats for the blind. The case will be heard in a virtual sitting of the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng) on September 21. The current Copyright Act of 1978 does not allow for exceptions for copyright, making it difficult for people with visual disabilities to convert published works into accessible formats such as braille.