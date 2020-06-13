Major sardine shoals on the way, but only for permit holders

Durban - The cold front hitting the KwaZulu- Natal coastline and dropping the temperature of the water might bring with it the main shoals for this year’s sardine run. Durban netter Goolam Essack, who left for the South Coast last weekend, said they hoped to be netting sardines by tomorrow. “It’s a big cold front. The fish have been moving past the Wild Coast, we think they may come in-shore along the South Coast (tomorrow) or on Monday,” said Essack yesterday. Provincial MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said in a statement yesterday that the Sharks Board had lifted the shark safety gear in ­anticipation. “As per Covid-19 regulations, swimming is prohibited. For the public’s safety, please be warned not to venture out to any beach between Port Edward in the south and Richards Bay in the north,” Dube-Ncube said.

“Fishermen are requested to ensure that they have a valid permit. In addition, they are advised not to bring family members and friends in line with health protocols and social distancing. Only permit-holding netters are allowed.

But Dube-Ncube added that in view of the poverty and current need for food, she would make a submission to national government for poor communities to have access to the sardine run.

Debbie Smith from Offshore Africa, Port St Johns specialists on the sardine run for international and local tourists, said on Thursday it was on its way: “There’s been some very good action off the coastline.”

Also on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board acting chief Harry Mbambo confirmed it had carried out a patrol flight on Thursday morning after receiving reports of sardine and shark activity in the Mtentu/Msikaba area of the Eastern Cape.

“There were scattered, thin pockets of sardines/baitfish between Warner Beach and Port Edward, mostly further offshore. The area where all the activity was between the Mtentu river mouth and Goss Point was quiet.

“We started seeing shoals of sardines close inshore, from Waterfall Bluff and these pockets continued through to Rame Heads. There were hundreds of gannets with these shoals, which is great to see.”

He said the fresh south-westerly wind was expected to push the fish through to KwaZulu-Natal. “We will have to wait and see what happens.”

Facebook group Sardine Run South Africa said the inshore water temperature had to be cold for the sardines to come towards the beaches.

SA Weather Service’s Ayanda Ntsele said while temperatures would remain cool across the province over the weekend, it would be sunny and calm. Temperatures along the south coast and Durban would remain around 20ºC, while further north the temperature was expected to rise to 24ºC in Richards Bay tomorrow.