Make Mother’s Day special

Durban - In an Independent on Saturday webinar this week, cake decorating guru and TV chef Grace Stevens chats on how to make Mother’s Day memorable.

The author of two award-winning books Celebration Cakes (2012) and Decorating with Grace Stevens (2014) shares her insights on how it’s often the simplest and most personal things that make the day special. She encourages children not to keep up with the Joneses but plan something that Mom really likes. In her case it’s carrot cake and a home-made card. And she confesses how she’s happy with a gift of a pair of slippers every year.

Stevens, who has won medals for her cake entries in numerous competitions, teaches courses in the art of cake decorating, with many useful tips on techniques and tricks of the trade. She has a YouTube Channel, with easy family recipes to enjoy at home and is a guest chef on SABC3’s Expresso Morning Live Show.

In the webinar she shares some of her favourite “dad friendly” recipes, that won’t leave the kids clattering away in the kitchen for hours, and Mom with mountains of washing up the next day. The recipes are available on her website www.gracestevens.co.za

Catch Stevens chatting to Nadia Hearn of Get Published in our webinar on May 4 at 2pm on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA

WIN WIN WIN

Grace Stevens is offering one reader a chance to attend her online course on buttercream piping techniques, specifically on how to pipe three different peonies. In this video tutorial learn how to pipe the closed peony, open tree peony, and closed tree peony. It deals with how to create flecks of colour on your petals, double petal technique and the piping of stamens. To enter, like and share the Facebook webinar on our Facebook page.

The Independent on Saturday