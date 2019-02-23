Make-up artists Alana-Jane Halgreen and Lynnal Dickson know how to bring out the beautiful, and will be at the 2019 Braby’s Future Bride Bridal and Beauty Show at The Globe at Suncoast next weekend. Motswari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Having studied make-up artistry, special effects and prosthetics, as well as hairstyling, Halgreen worked in the television and film industry, including for movies such as Spud and Mr Bones 2, as well as for Top Billing, Idols SA and X Factor.

But it was bringing out the beautiful for that special day which drew her to the world of weddings.

“Special effects are all about putting a mask on a face, whereas enhancing the beauty of a face is more of a challenge,” said Halgreen.

“When I am putting make-up on a person, I want that person to see her own beauty. Clients often come in with a list of flaws, but a flaw can be the uniqueness about that person. I had a client who had the perfect vintage-shaped 20s lips and she wanted to enlarge them, but her lips were what made her unique. They were beautiful. A flaw adds character and you shouldn’t try to change that.

“Each face tells its own story. We use texture and colour to bring out the client’s natural beauty and enhance unique features. I love seeing a confident person get out of the chair once we’re done,” she said.

Her long-time friend and fellow make-up artist, Lynnal Dickson, joined Halgreen’s Kiss and Make-Up studio in Durban North at the beginning of the year and said they love the glamour and excitement of weddings.

“I always feel we are privileged to be with the bride before the wedding. There’s always so much anticipation and it’s also important that we help set the tone for the day by being calm and relaxed,” she said.

Dickson spent time in India, where she shadowed a make-up artist on a Bollywood movie, as well as working for television and print commercials.

“It was on a much bigger scale than Durban, so it was a very good experience.”

Both artists agreed that Eastern brides were glamorous, with loads of sparkle and colour. African brides also preferred a very glamorous look with defined eyebrows and lashes and bold lips, while Western brides were more muted.

This year, they said, monochromatic weddings were fashionable, with “lots of rosy pinks and bold lips”, while dewy skin was a must.

While the bride’s hair could have that dishevelled look, Dickson said the sleek look was making a comeback.

Halgreen said airbrushed skin was a great way to get that flawless look.

“It provides an amazing smooth texture. I’ve used it in many makeovers and it’s great for the bride,” she said, while Dickson said the best foundation was to start with a good skin regime. “Cleanse your skin well at the end of the day - and use a good moisturiser.”

According to both, being in the make-up and hairstyle business simply never gets boring. “Every event is different and sometimes we can do two weddings a day - it’s fun,” said Halgreen.

They will be at the 2019 Braby’s Future Bride Bridal and Beauty Show from March 1-3 at The Globe at Suncoast.