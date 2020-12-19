Make your table special this Christmas

You’ve planned the perfect Christmas dinner, now here’s to the perfect table setting on which to serve it. Join entrepreneur, businesswoman and philanthropist Margaret Hirsch as she gives tips on making Christmas special this year, in our webinar on Monday.

The executive director of the Hirsch’s Group, one of the largest independently owned appliance and electronics retail outlets in southern Africa, has won numerous international and local awards for her business, social and charitable work uplifting communities. For several years she has supported the Girls with Dignity project and recently started up a Safe Houses for Girls project in Gauteng and plans to roll out the concept in KZN.

Hirsch is passionate about women in business and encourages mentorship programmes. Even in the times of Covid-19, Hirsch is upbeat, encouraging children to be goal setters and reach for the stars.

Catch her style for a Christmas table to remember on our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA on Monday at 2pm.

WIN WIN WIN

One lucky viewer will stand a chance to win a Carrol Boyes Crockery set valued at R3800. To enter, SMS, TIOSHirsch, followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at 9am on December 21. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply. Winners will be informed via email. This prize is valid for KZN residents only and will need to be collected from Independent Media.