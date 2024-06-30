Making more than air waves

Durban — Broadcasting personality Makhosi Khoza told aspiring writers to take ownership of their stories and heritage to avoid the distortion of history. Khoza was the guest speaker at a writers’ workshop at Sobantu Township Community Hall organised by Msunduzi Library on Thursday.

The workshop was aimed at giving advice and pointers to budding writers about basics and the pitfalls in the world of publishing. Khoza became a household name as part of the broadcasting team at East Coast Radio and later Gagasi FM. Few know he had ambitions of becoming a pilot, but could not pursue this because his maths and science grades were anything but satisfactory. Following his parents’ advice, the young Khoza pursued a Bachelor’s degree at the then-University of Natal, a move that would have a telling effect on his career. He told the audience how, as a young student, he had volunteered to work at Campus Radio.

Msunduzi Library director Mandla Ntombela says there is a lot of untapped writing talent in Pietermaritzburg which they hope to unearth. Picture: Supplied In 1992 he moved to Capital Radio and then joined East Coast Radio in November 1997. “I am curious and restless by nature. When I look back it seems I was destined for this field of work. When I joined radio it was as if I was responding to a calling,” Khoza said. He told the audience about the importance of constantly seeking to improve, one of the reasons he had remained successful in an increasingly competitive environment.

“The nice thing about the media and communications field is it opens different avenues to you and it is up to you to embrace them and see how that will work to your advantage.” He has since ventured into other areas, such as writing and mentoring of the next generation of communicators, and emphasised the need for and importance of properly told stories. “Everybody has a story to tell and if we do not tell our own stories there is a danger that someone else will, and, in the process distort them and our heritage. The message here is the importance of taking ownership of what is ours,” Khoza said.