Making their mark

South Africa is home to a multitude of women from differing nationalities, cultures and traditions, all of whom will be honoured on International Women’s Day on Monday. In front of the iconic artwork in Florida Fields, Morphous by Lionel Smit (which represents hybrid identity within our globalised world – looking into the future and into the past) are, from left, Highland piper Stacy Grundy in Scottish tartan to celebrate her heritage; Sarita Mathur, artist, poet and author in a traditional Indian sari; Liliane Haguma, participating in the social cohesion project at Zoë-Life in a green and yellow dress honouring her Rwandan tradition, and in red to celebrate her Zulu roots Proceed Thob’sile Ngcobo and who is also participating in the social cohesion project at Zoë-Life.

The Independent on Saturday