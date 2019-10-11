Durban - Omesh Ramnarain, the man convicted to 10 years imprisonment for deaths of two cyclists on the M4 near Durban, walked out of the Durban High Court a free man on Friday.
Ramnarain was charged with two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of cyclists Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer in 2016 while on an early morning ride. His car crashed into them while Ramnarain was returning from a nightclub.
But Judge Kate Pillay freed him on both counts.
On May 25, 2018, Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj sentenced Ramnarain to five years' imprisonment in respect of each count of culpablehomicide and his driver's licence was suspended for one year.
In her judgment, Pillay accepted Ramnarain's version of events that a rock had been thrown at the window of his black Golf while returning from Rocco bar nightclub the previous night.