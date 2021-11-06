Man lays charge over use of his name and picture on ANC posters

With the elections finalised and as politicians start negotiations this weekend, a reluctant resident is outraged after being “put up for election as a ward councillor” without his knowledge or consent.

On Monday, Nhlakanipho Mthethwa, 49, from Mlalazi was tipped off that his poster had been put up as one of the local councillor candidates, without him haven given his consent.

Mthethwa, a representative of Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco), received a call on the day of the local government elections telling him that his name and his face were on ANC posters at one of the voting stations near where Mthethwa lives.

“I was attending my mother’s funeral when I got the call informing me that my photograph was on posters as an ANC candidate. I was shocked at the news because I had never registered with any political party and I have no intention of becoming a councillor,” said Mthethwa.