Durban - A Durban man has been arrested after he falsely reported that he had been hijacked to cover up the fact that his vehicle had been used in a crime. The case has lead to police issuing a stern warning to anyone wasting police time and resources. The arrested man opened a case at the Berea Police Station claiming that he had been hijacked. "In a statement to the police, the man claimed he was hijacked by three men on Problem Mkhize (Cowey) Road on the Berea on August 6," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane. "He told police that the men had driven with him towards Molweni where they dropped him in the bushes and drove off."

In the course of the investigation police discovered that the same vehicle had been involved in an attempted house break in the Waterfall area, said Zwane. "Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene in the same car. The break-in was not successful and the suspects crashed the car. Two suspects were arrested but the driver managed to escape." he said.

"Police quickly realised that the so called victim only reported the hijacking to cover up the fact that the vehicle was used in a crime. He was then arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon," said Zwane.

“We will not tolerate people who waste the police’s time and resources. We will arrest those people and they must serve a sentence for defeating the ends of justice,” he warned.