DURBAN: A massive search is currently underway for eight suspects who hijacked a courier vehicle in Verulam this morning and emptied the vehicle of all its parcels, which included high end goods such as cellphones.

Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) were alerted to the hijacking by a resident in Heathrow Avenue who reported at least eight suspects had hijacked the Isuzu bakkie, having arrived in a white Polo and grey Toyota sedans.

The driver of the courier van and his assistant were dumped at the side of the road, as some of the hijackers sped off in their vehicle which was fully loaded with parcels, followed by the remaining suspects in the Polo and Toyota.

Just after 8am, RUSA officers were returning from a call-out in Zwelisha when they spotted the two vehicles “exiting a side road at high speed”.

RUSA confirmed a short while ago that the courier van was found in the area. The back door was left open and all the parcels were gone.

RUSA said their officers are currently searching for the suspects who had fled in the direction of Inanda, while the hijacked courier van has been recovered.

Meanwhile Durban has been rocked by a spate of separate shootings this week which has resulted in the death of five people.

On Thursday a 61 year old taxi owner was shot, while driving in Isipingo. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall. Police confirmed he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Another two men died on Wednesday while travelling in blue Toyota Corolla along Umbilo Road when a white SUV drove up and openend fire on the vehicle, killing both occupants. The firearms used in the attack were believed to be automatic rifles.

Also on Wednesday a minibus taxi was travelling along Eddie Hagen Drive in Inchanga when a vehicle came alongside and opened fire. The 37 year old taxi driver and two passengers, an 18 month old baby and a 15 year old schoolgirl died at the scene, while seven passengers were injured. A high calibre weapon was also used.

In a separate incident on the same day, community activist, Yousuf Ahmed, 65 was shot in the head in a suspected hit outside Verulam Court and was rushed to hospital where he was reported to be in a critical condition.

Independent on Saturday