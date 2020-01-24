Manhunt launched as second cop killed in KZN in 24 hours









Police at the scene of a shoot out in Winter Avenue On Durban's Berea where a policeman was shot, later dying in hospital. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for a manhunt to arrest the killers of two police officers in the province in the last 24 hours. On Friday morning, a 33-year-old police constable was shot in Winter Avenue in Musgrave while chasing a suspected robber. He died in hospital. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said two police officers had stopped a suspicious looking vehicle in Durban's Berea. "As the officers approached the vehicle from either side, the passenger in the vehicle shot at the police constable. The suspect then jumped into the driver's seat and sped off with the vehicle while the driver was arrested by police. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Sydenham area," said Naidoo Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the policeman was in a critical condition when they arrived at the scene. Advanced life support paramedics treated him before transporting him to hospital. The constable later died in hospital.

In the earlier incident on Thursday evening, a 55-year-old captain was killed in New Germany.

"The captain was walking home from a local store when he was ambushed. Neighbours who heard the gunshots went to investigate, they saw a white Toyota double cab with tinted windows speeding off," said Naidoo

"The motive for his killing has not yet been established, however, he was found with all his personal possessions such as his wallet and phone; which rules out robbery as a motive for the killing," he said.

Sithole condemned these killings, describing these incidents as an attack on the authority of the state.

"We have mobilised all our resources to ensure that those who are behind these callous acts are dealt with in terms of the law. All necessary role players have been deployed to handle this case to effect arrests,” said Sithole.

Anyone who may have witnessed both incidents or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to call the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.