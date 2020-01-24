Durban - National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for a manhunt to arrest the killers of two police officers in the province in the last 24 hours.
On Friday morning, a 33-year-old police constable was shot in Winter Avenue in Musgrave while chasing a suspected robber. He died in hospital.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said two police officers had stopped a suspicious looking vehicle in Durban's Berea.
"As the officers approached the vehicle from either side, the passenger in the vehicle shot at the police constable. The suspect then jumped into the driver's seat and sped off with the vehicle while the driver was arrested by police. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Sydenham area," said Naidoo
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the policeman was in a critical condition when they arrived at the scene. Advanced life support paramedics treated him before transporting him to hospital. The constable later died in hospital.