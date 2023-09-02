Durban - Westville Girls’ High School pupil Nosipho Mkhasibe, 13, will represent South Africa at the World Majorette Sport Championship in Croatia next month. “I was very excited about my selection as it had been a lifelong dream to get my Protea colours and be on the South African team,” said Nosipho, after her recent selection.

She said she hoped her team would compete hard and finish among the top 10 in each display/category. She acknowledged that this would be a difficult feat, given the level of competition, but she was optimistic. The competition will take place between September 28 and October 1 and Nosipho will participate in six events: baton, mace, a mace trio, pom, opening ceremony and small drill. Nosipho said her drumming journey began while she was in primary school.

“I didn't really have inspiration at the time because I didn't know what the sport was. As I attended more practice, I ended up really liking it.” To prepare, she said she would practise alone and with some of the other KwaZulu-Natal participants. Former coach Sinegugu Khuboni said she was not surprised because she was aware of Nosipho’s potential from a young age.

“As early as 10, we saw great potential and even elected her as leader of our school team. As she’s grown older, she’s been fulfilling her potential.” Khuboni said Nosipho was shy by nature, but did well in competition and this would not hinder her. She added that she expects the whole team to work hard, do their best and just to express their passion. “Regardless of position, I hope they perform to a level they are proud of.”

Khuboni worked with Nosipho from 2018 to last year at Yellowwood Park Primary School. Khuboni has been coaching majorettes for more than 10 years and was first a drummie in 2002. She said: “We wish them all the best and we want them to live out their dream. Not everyone gets the opportunity to travel and represent the country.