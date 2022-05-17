Margate is the go-to spot this winter

Durban - Do you want to take a shot-left and unwind? No worries, Ugu South Coast Tourism has got you covered, with Margate being the hottest tourism attraction. Margate is a well-established tourism destination hub that is currently focused on outdoor adventures and experiences, such as nature reserves and beaches, through to great dining and retail offerings.

Hiking to the KwaXolo Caves to view ancient San rock art. One can gush over the beautiful all-year round great weather and Blue Flag beaches. Visitors can enjoy incredible beaches and outdoor offerings even in winter, since winter is particularly welcoming, with milder temperatures, clear skies and calm seas. The spirit of adventure can be discovered among many cultural experiences, as well as the 35 nature trails and 58 beaches. Visitors will never go hungry in Margate. The town offers a number of great restaurants serving delicious meals and has many eateries offering ocean views. Margate also offers visitors a variety of accommodation options, from the charming B&Bs and top hotels to ocean-side caravan parks and self-catering accommodation. The place offers a variety of activities, such as fishing, golfing, rickshaw rides, hiking and birdwatching. People can also participate in art and craft in KwaNzimakwe, a beautiful rural village between Mpenjati Nature Reserve and Ezinqoleni while learning about the rich cultural history through a guided tour.

The annual Sardine Run always adds some winter excitement. Visitors can also experience a great hiking adventure at the KwaXolo Caves, a mountainside hike along a cable-and-rung system to the caves adorned with ancient San artwork. This pristine range of caves, just inland of Margate, has preserved San paintings that are more than 100 000 years old. “For those who’ve never had the opportunity to visit this incredible KZN South Coast town, we’re shining the spotlight on 12 of the top reasons that Margate is the place to visit,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT). Catch a rickshaw ride at Margate’s Main Beach. The Margate Art Museum is always worth exploring. If you want to explore and witness this beautiful holiday destination, make bookings or find out more about Margate and the KZN South Coast, download the free “Explore KZN South Coast” app from Google Play and Apple stores, or visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za.

