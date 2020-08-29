Markets get out their wares

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A number of city’s popular markets are reopening in the next few weeks as lockdown restrictions ease. Today, Durban Vintage Market will have a pop-up at 5 Southampton Row, behind Ciao Bella restaurant on the Point, from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. “We’re very excited to have found our new home. It’s an amazing venue with indoor and outdoor spaces and there’s free parking at uShaka,” said organiser Gabriella Peppas. “We’ll be abiding by Covid-19 regulations, and so will be limiting the number of people in at any one time. Masks are mandatory,” she said. The Golden Hours market at Uitsig Road in Durban North is open every Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Temperatures are checked at the entrance and all details are recorded.

Organiser Lynn Wilson said traders were happy to be back, as were many regular customers. Because of social-distancing regulations, the full market will only be open at level 1, but 40 to 45 traders will be displaying their wares, with tables and seating suitably social distanced. All food stalls use disposable plates and utensils.

Wilson said live music would only be back at level 1 as it could be construed as a gathering and go against regulations. “But we’re happy with way it’s working,” she said, adding that the market was a key fund-raiser for Durban’s Golden Hours School.

The popular Shongweni Market reopens next Saturday after receiving the go-ahead from the Department of Health. It will open at its normal times, 6.30am to 12.30pm.

Market owner Christine Standeaven said the market was introducing some new areas. “We’ve cut a nature trail about 500m long. There are also new picnicking areas.”

The main seating areas under the tents will be spread out, and the food court area will be spaced and spread out differently to avoid congestion and queues,” she said.

With regards to the Covid-19 requirements, Standeaven was clear: “No mask, no entry”. “Everyone entering the market will need to sanitize their hands and social distancing of 1.5m must be respected. We will have staff continually sanitizing surfaces, the traders will be sanitizing their tables as well as having all PPE in place. All stall holders will be screened each week,” she said.

“We want to create a safe place for the community to come together, support one another, and share in that ethos. We are relying on the public to be responsible.”

Durban’s iHeart market is not trading, but regular virtual markets are held on its platforms: www.iheartmarket.com for details.

The Independent on Saturday