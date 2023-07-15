Independent Online
Saturday, July 15, 2023

Mass campaign to sterilise, teach about health

ONE of the stray cats rescued by Nicky Kumm from a township in the west of Durban. SUPPLIED

Published 4h ago

100 animals will be sterilised in a three-day campaign focusing on Welbedacht in Chatsworth.

The mass animal sterilisation project, from August 1 to 3, aims to promote animal health and curb the high number of stray cats and dogs in the area.

Two long-running Durban non-profit animal welfare organisations, Nicky's Little Claw and Stray Paws, have teamed up with nine veterinarians, who will be paid with funds raised for the awareness campaign. The fund currently has R38 000.

Nicky’s Little Claw founder Nicky Kumm said the suffering of many animals in the area was one reason the campaign would mainly focus on Chatsworth.

“Animals are in need of homes, and some are not taken good care of. That is why it is very important to create awareness in such areas. Seeing animals suffer every day is very heartbreaking. We deal with such ordeals every day, and this is just unacceptable. We want to help as many animals as possible to stop the torture.

Nicky’s Little Claw founder Nicky Kumm hugging one of her household pets. SUPPLIED

“Our goal is to reach out to a number of communities which are struggling to care for these animals. We are therefore pleading to those who are able to donate to help us fund-raise so we can rescue the animals,” said Kumm.

The organisations, which have stations in different townships in the west of Durban, are still fundraising and hope to get more funds to assist other struggling animals.

“People have been asking for help, and we intend to increase the number if we manage to get the right funding for the project to run throughout the disadvantaged communities,” added Kumm.

For more details, visit Nicky’s Little Claw Facebook page at nickyslittleclawrescue

The Independent on Saturday

