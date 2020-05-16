Mass Iftaar for peace goes virtual
Durban - A special meal celebrating the end of the daily fast during Ramadaan, known as an iftaar, will take place online on Sunday at 3.30pm to promote a spirit of goodwill, peace and fortitude as the world battles with the pandemic.
“Mass iftaar events held globally during the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan have come to symbolise a yearning for global peace and harmony,” said Mass Iftaar Committee spokesperson Faisal Suliman.
“Breaking of bread has become a metaphor for universal peace and the participation of people across all religious faiths and denominations in the mass iftaar (breaking of the Muslim fast) have become synonymous with the coming together of all people to promote peace, understanding, mutual respect and acceptance.
“Because of the (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic, mass iftaars for Ramadaan 2020 are virtual, but the spirit of the events can still be captured and the messages of love and peace spread.”
The committee, with the Women’s Cultural Group and the SA Muslim Network, will host a live virtual mass iftaar, starting at 3.30pm and ending with the breaking of the fast at 5.15pm and a short prayer thereafter.
Last year, Durban’s Mass Iftaar drew a crowd of over 5000 people at the Kingsmead Stadium. People from all walks of life and leaders from different faith-based groups took part of the initiative. It also attracted the support of many high ranking city officials (including the Deputy Mayor of KZN), dignitaries and community leaders. Speaker after speaker reiterated the need for peace and harmony throughout the world.
The virtual iftaar will be screened live on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. For further information, click here.The Independent on Saturday