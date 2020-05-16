Mass Iftaar for peace goes virtual

Durban - A special meal celebrating the end of the daily fast during Ramadaan, known as an iftaar, will take place online on Sunday at 3.30pm to promote a spirit of goodwill, peace and fortitude as the world battles with the pandemic.

“Mass iftaar events held globally during the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan have come to symbolise a yearning for global peace and harmony,” said Mass Iftaar Committee spokesperson Faisal Suliman.

“Breaking of bread has become a metaphor for universal peace and the participation of people across all religious faiths and denominations in the mass iftaar (breaking of the Muslim fast) have become synonymous with the coming together of all people to promote peace, understanding, mutual respect and acceptance.

“Because of the (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic, mass iftaars for Ramadaan 2020 are virtual, but the spirit of the events can still be captured and the messages of love and peace spread.”

The committee, with the Women’s Cultural Group and the SA Muslim Network, will host a live virtual mass iftaar, starting at 3.30pm and ending with the breaking of the fast at 5.15pm and a short prayer thereafter.