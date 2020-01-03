DURBAN – Police raided two drug havens in Chatsworth on Friday morning recovering R400 000 worth of drugs ready to go out onto the city's streets. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Provincial Drugs and Firearm Unit together with Point Task Team conducted the operation at 9am today at Havenside Drive in Bayview, Chatsworth.

"Police were following up information about the suspects who have a drug storage at a certain house in Havenside Drive," she said. "Upon entering the house a search was conducted and heroin capsules were recovered from the suspects. The drugs were ready to be distributed to the sellers."

Gwala said two people aged 35 and 37 were arrested. One of them was out on bail for the similar offence.

Gwala said the police then raided a house in Saffron Road where a 65-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. "They recovered drugs like heroin capsules, 98 mandrax and 10 packets of cocaine. The total number of heroin capsules recovered is 13 000. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400 000," she said.