Durban - KZN’s matric class of 2022 triumphed over Covid, floods, riots and load shedding to achieve an 83% pass rate, a 6.2% improvement on the year before. Lockdown greeted their high school careers in Grade 10 while load shedding hit hard at the end. The latter sent Zainab Choudhry’s study schedule off course.

Story continues below Advertisement

Load shedding sent Zainab Choudhry’s study schedule off course. She matriculated from Ridge Park College. Picture: Duncan Guy “I usually study at night but because of load shedding I had to change it and during the day there were always lots of household chores,” she told the Independent on Saturday as she walked out of the hall at Ridge Park College, thrilled to have learned that she cracked a distinction in business studies. Her school achieved a 98% pass among 214 matriculants. Certified happiness at Glenwood High School as, from left, Kwanele Mkhwanazi is congratulated by Grade 12 pupil Nelson Bachiga, Clayton Charles, Liam Hayman, Bongimpatho Mabhida, Joshua Govender, behind Tyreece Ganesh, Tristan Pillay and Sbonga Sibiya. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “Considering these pupils were victims of Covid for two years, I think they have done tremendously well,” said deputy principal Rajesh Singh.

“It’s brilliant: to be in a state where you were denied face-to-face teaching for almost six months and to come back and produce such excellent results.” Principal Jayshree Bhugwandeen said there were “lots of extra lessons in the afternoons and over the weekends to help them catch up the gaps caused by Covid”. Samavia Mohammad said the pupils “were so motivated and driven. We had been through a lot and I think it pushed us. The teachers were there for us, pushing us and motivating us”. She was delighted to have earned a distinction in English when her home language, taught to her by her Pakistani parents, is Urdu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her friend, Chiedza Samvura, recalled being anxious ahead of receiving her results. “When I found I had a bachelor’s pass I was over the moon.” Friends from their days at Ridge Park College, from left, Chiedza Samvura, Samavia Mohammad and Celina Goorye celebrate their results. Picture: Duncan Guy. Singh said it was “like we are waiting for our results. We want to know – what did our learners achieve?” At Durban High School, Michael Russell and Udai Chetty said they would ask for remarks, Russell in the hopes of getting the one extra percent for business studies to turn his six distinctions into seven and Chetty to see if he can better his result of three.

Story continues below Advertisement

Old classmates from Durban High School, Michael Russell, left, and Udai Chetty, shake hands over their matric results. Both are seeking remarks. Picture: Duncan Guy Russell hopes to study medicine at the University of Cape Town and Chetty pharmacy or physiotherapy. Sbo Mzoli said while Covid was tough, the organised way in which remote lessons were set up and “being surrounded by an amazing group of boys – all my brothers” made things “not so bad”. At Glenwood High School, Tyrique Niemack, who passed with four distinctions, said his matric year was challenging.

“My father passed away in March during my matric year and it was a difficult time for me,” said Niemack. “I knew that time keeps going so I had to get my head in the game,” he said. Niemack, who plans to study law at the University of Johannesburg advised those who want to do well in matric this year but are going through adversity, is to always keep in mind their goals and time. “Acknowledge that time is fast spent. Time is always behind. Use your time wisely,” said Niemack.

Siyabonga Dube, who is part of the Sharks under-19 rugby team, said he felt good about his results and encouraged others to get into sports to stay out of bad habits or behaviours. “It was a long year but things went as planned. It really helped me to be part of sports because I stayed away from doing bad things and helped boys facing challenging circumstances by giving them advice and motivation to do better,” said Dube. He said he planned to get a degree in Sports Business and go into full-time rugby. His advice: “You need to stay 100 percent focused and remember why you are doing it. Never forget to pray.”

Mvelo Hlongwane said he was relieved that he passed. “I did well despite the stress of the past year. I am going to study linguistics at the University of Johannesburg.” He also said that he was happy about KZN making the top three pass rate in the country. “The standard of education in KZN is better, maybe because the teachers collaborated with the students during the year. I am proud of the boys at my school for doing so well,” he said. Morne Scott, the department head in charge of academics, said he was happy with the class of 2022 pass rate of 97.5%.

Durban Girls’ High School obtained a 100% pass rate and 98% bachelor pass for the matric class of 2022. Nadine Naiker, who earned six distinctions, said she planned to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town. “Matric was definitely a challenging year but with hard work and determination, I overcame those obstacles. I am very proud of my achievements,” said Naicker.

Jurnae Moss, with seven distinctions, said she planned to study medicine overseas. “Matric was not a walk in the park but organisation and persistence led me to success,” said Moss. Azania Xulu, with three distinctions, said: “My year was very difficult because I had to balance sports and academics. I played touch rugby and soccer. I made it and I am excited,” said Xulu, who plans to study business management.