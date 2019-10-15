Durban - The rail transport sector is constrained by many structural issues from reaching its full potential, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in Durban on Wednesday.
Mbalula was addressing over 700 delegates at the African Ports and Rail Revolution conference at the Durban International Convention Centre.
“We must deal with operational delays and congestion at border crossings which add to the inefficiencies of the cross border transport system,” he said. “We must move to establishing a regional regulatory authority to enforce agreed harmonised standards.”
The minister revealed that the South African Development Community region would soon announce a regional rail regulator. This would assist in making border crossings and trade more efficient in the 16 member states of the SADC.
Mbalula said the goal was to create a similar body that would incorporate smooth travel between all 54 African countries, over 109 international international boundaries and 350 border crossings.