Mbalula reveals regional rail regulator to make cross border trade easier









Durban - The rail transport sector is constrained by many structural issues from reaching its full potential, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in Durban on Wednesday. Mbalula was addressing over 700 delegates at the African Ports and Rail Revolution conference at the Durban International Convention Centre. “We must deal with operational delays and congestion at border crossings which add to the inefficiencies of the cross border transport system,” he said. “We must move to establishing a regional regulatory authority to enforce agreed harmonised standards.” The minister revealed that the South African Development Community region would soon announce a regional rail regulator. This would assist in making border crossings and trade more efficient in the 16 member states of the SADC. Mbalula said the goal was to create a similar body that would incorporate smooth travel between all 54 African countries, over 109 international international boundaries and 350 border crossings.

“The African Union designated South Africa as the manufacturing hub for commodities thereby underscoring the commitment of African leaders to increase the level of intra-Africa trade. This brings to light the vision of our forebears of creating a transAfrican highway which comprises a network infrastructure and services from Cape (Town) to Cairo,” said Mbalula.

The conference which runs until October 16, features over 80 exhibitors showcasing the latest in infrastructure technology that SA has to offer.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, said the conference was a significant step in placing KwaZulu-Natal as the one of the leaders in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We want the youth to be involved in this exciting time of technological innovation. We have been going to different places around the province, speaking to people about the new possibilities that will come from such technological advancements,” she said.

The KZN government will on Thursday launch the Mara Phone Plant at the Dube Trade Port, which is the first South African cell phone manufacturing plant.



