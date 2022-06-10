Meet Busia, the former stray who is assisting in the recovery of soldiers in the Ukraine

Cape Town - The war in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering for millions of people, not least those at the front lines returning injured or mentally traumatised from the combat zone. Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has been offering Animal Assisted Intervention in Ukraine since 2018, a programme for which former stray dogs are selected, trained and certified by experts to become therapy dogs. It was originally created to change the way people perceive and treat stray animals.

Now therapy dog Busia is providing emotional support and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) prevention to servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine who received injuries and are currently in the hospital in Vinnytsia. Busia was found on the streets of Lviv and was trained to be a therapy dog, passing all her tests with flying colours. Picture: Four Paws As psychologists note that rehabilitation is faster and more visible in those veterans who also work with dog therapists, experts from Four Paws, who have been visiting displaced people from the east of the country in Vinnytsia since the beginning of the war, decided to support injured soldiers. The dog acts as a guide between the psychologist and the patient, creating a trusting, relaxing atmosphere. When patients feel safe with the dog, they open up.

“The main task of our work is to support and assist with the rehabilitation of patients after they were exposed to hostilities, rescue operations, and were injured in order to prevent post-traumatic stress disorder. If patients want to communicate but find it hard to do, it is in many cases easier with a dog than a human. Often, we come to the hospital and notice that a person who hasn't talked to anyone starts interacting with the dog after a short time,” says Viktoriia Habryk, the psychologist at Four Paws who works with Busia and the soldiers. The list of conditions for which canine therapy can be effective includes stress, depression, crises, aggression, and hyperactivity. Interaction with the dog helps with social development, relieves anxiety, calms and relaxes. Busia is the country’s second stray dog to become a canine therapy dog.

After the success of Lisa, who has since retired, the Four Paws team in Ukraine was ready to rescue and train another dog for the project. They found what they were looking for in Busia, a former stray from Lviv who passed all tests with flying colours. “Busia performs her therapist tasks professionally, and by doing so, she provides valuable therapeutic support. Busia was specially trained to respond to human reactions and very clearly identifies people who are tense, stressed or traumatised. She can bring a person out of such a state by licking their hands or touching them with her paw, which invites them to interact. The patients begin to pet her, hug her, and gradually calm down. Busia does not judge or evaluate. She gives unconditional love and comfort,” says Habryk.

The programme developed out of a desire to change attitudes and behaviours towards stray animals. “By showing that they can add value to society and improve the wellbeing of the community, we also want to show that stray dogs can make good pets,” says James Pirnay, who is responsible for Community Engagement at Four Paws. First, dogs suitable for the task are selected and trained by using welfare-based methods like positive reinforcement. After approximately twelve months of preparation and training, the dog’s health, temperament and behaviour is evaluated. “Dogs that are ready for the job stay calm in all situations. For example, a wheelchair or crutches are not irritating for the dog. It is also important that the dog wants to work with strangers and is gentle, easily approachable, and does not show any signs of aggression. It should never be a burden for the dog,” says Pirnay.

