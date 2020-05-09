Meet Hilton's new oldest living old boy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Hilton College, which has been searching for its oldest living old boy ahead of its 175th anniversary in 2022, has found a 98-year-old candidate living in London, in the UK. Michael Hathorn - a former medical doctor, aircraft engineer, anti-apartheid activist with a son who also went to Hilton - has now “dethroned” Michael Aronson, 93, who lives in Nairobi, Kenya. Hathorn attended Hilton College for only two years, having been at Merchiston and Maritzburg College before that. He qualified for the school on an Old Boys’ Scholarship. He and his wife, Margaret, also a doctor, left South Africa illegally in 1961 to take up medical research posts in Ghana after he had been kept in detention without trial in Durban Prison during the State of Emergency. He had moved to the city five years earlier and worked in medical research at the Durban Medical School where he was not allowed to teach for having been named under the Suppression of Communism Act - his “sin” having driven ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu to an anti-apartheid meeting.

A life in Britain followed where Hathorn got a teaching and research post at the Royal London Hospital, where he did his PhD, and then research into breathing problems in newborn infants until he retired.

“My wife worked as a psychiatrist in the National Health Service. Our son John, after leaving Hilton, came to the UK where he qualified in medicine at Edinburgh University.”

Hathorn lost his wife in 2008. He also has a daughter who is a retired psychoanalyst in London. He lives in the same house he bought in 1965.

Hathorn enlisted in the SA Air Force during World War II, having qualified in mining engineering at Wits University.

“I was put to training air mechanics for the SAAF and the UK Royal Air Force. Then after the Allied victory in North Africa, I went on to service and repair SAAF planes.”

Hathorn has visited South Africa three times since 1961, the first shortly before the 1994 election.

“The second time, I visited Hilton with my brother Fergus, an Old Hiltonian. I remember seeing a painted board showing ‘The Scholar of the Year’; I was amazed to see my name there for 1938.

“Also, those of two good friends of mine several years earlier: Lionel ‘Rusty’ Bernstein, who was acquitted at the trial which sent Mandela and others to life imprisonment; and Vernon Berranje, one of the advocates for the defence at the same trial.”