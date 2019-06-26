Durban - A brand ambassador, a computer boffin, a pizza shop owner, a model and a woman studying to be a clinical psychologist - meet the five beautiful women from KZN who have been chosen as Miss SA semi-finalists. They will be vying with 34 other women for the title of Miss South Africa, who will be crowned on Women’s Day on August 9.

The Top 35 is an impressive and diverse group. Among them are law students and graduates, nature conservation graduates, a private banker, owners of a photography company, humanities students and a parliamentary officer.



The semi-finalists come from around the country. Gauteng has 19 contenders (with nine from Pretoria) followed by the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal with five; the Eastern Cape and Free State with two; while Limpopo and the Northern Cape each have one entrant.



Here are the KZN entrants:

Mbali Dlamini (22), from Newcastle is currently based in Fourways, Gauteng. She is studying for honours in strategic brand communication at Vega.

Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi (22), from KwaMsane near Mtubatuba, is studying for her BSC degree in computer science and applied statistics from UCT.

Xia Narain (23), from Chatsworth, has a bachelor’s degree in General and Industrial Psychology at UKZN Howard Campus and will next pursue her honours degree in clinical psychology.

Lisa Stoffela (26), from Margate, is currently living in Johannesburg. She graduated with a B.Com in Financial Management and is the owner of a small pizza take-away restaurant and a part-time model.

Danielle Wallace (26), from Umhlanga, who moved this month to Cape Town, is a Bachelor of Social Sciences graduate and full-time model.

For the next fortnight the contestants will be out to impress this year's judges who are actress and motivational speaker Leandie du Randt; broadcaster and Miss South Africa 2015 Liesl Laurie; former runway model and casting director Andiswa Manxiwa; Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala and Women’s Health editor Danielle Weakley.

The Top 16 will be announced on July 11, while the pageant on August 9, is at the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria. It will be broadcast live on M-Net and Mzanzi Magic.



There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships at stake with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as a car, a luxury apartment for a year and other fabulous prizes. The first princess takes home R250 000 in cash and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.