Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, April 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Meet our first winner

Meet the first winner of the Independent on Saturday’s Pet of the Month winner: Pugs, a 4-year-old Jack Russell cross Pug who lives in Yellowwood Park. Pugs wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Meet the first winner of the Independent on Saturday’s Pet of the Month winner: Pugs, a 4-year-old Jack Russell cross Pug who lives in Yellowwood Park. Pugs wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Published 7h ago

Share

Durban — Meet the first winner and finalists in the Independent on Saturday’s pet of the month competition. Pugs, a 4-year-old Jack Russell cross Pug who lives in Yellowwood Park, wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to sinethemba.hlela@corporate service.co.za Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The Editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The Independent Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month. Entries for April close on April 22. The competition will run until February 2025. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month. Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on the Independent on Saturday Facebook page.

Three-year-old Snoopy, a German Shepherd from Chatsworth.
Long-haired Lilly is 3 years old and lives in Reservoir-Hills.
Strong boy Rocco, from Stanger, is a 4-year-old pitbull.
JJ off Newlands is an 11-year-old- Husky looking in the pink.
Seapark pitbull Bowie is 4 and his beauty is no shaggy-dog tale.
Bow-tied Persian Sebastian, who is 8 and lives in Verulam, is clearly over the paparazzi.
Litlle Gizmo, a 6-month-old shorthair from Shallcross, is already earning his pageant stripes.
Ready for anything is Chase, a 1-year-old Yorkie cross Jack Russell from Isipingo.
Drake the 6-year-old cockatiel from Pietermaritzburg is feathered-up for his photo-shoot.
Giving Old Blue Eyes a run for his money is 1-year-old Persian Pookie of Westville.
Reflecting Sphinx-like beauty is Kyro, a 6-month-old British shorthair of Richards Bay.

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

Animals