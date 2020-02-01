Meet the Durban man with a R5m tongue









Tea taster Jonathan Kelsey - the man with the ‘golden’ tongue, insured for R5 million, along with his other sensors. Doctor Ngcobo A Pinetown tea company has a unique asset. If any harm comes to co-founder and tea taster Jonathan Kelsey’s tongue, Joekels Tea Packers will claim R5million in insurance. He uses his nose, too, to smell the product’s fragrance. It’s also among the insured goods. The main threats would be damage to these body parts as a result of an accident or catching a disease. Unlike with a car, there is no requirement to have his tongue kept in a locked garage. “Just inside my mouth and I try to keep that shut,” he said.

An ordinary day starts with a row of bowls filled with tea set out before him.

“Getting it to the back of the palate is the skill,” he said, taking in a tablespoon of one of the types of tea - black, rooibos and chai - as well as cappuccino coffee that his company packages.

A loud slurp accompanies the action.

Tea leaves arriving at the company factory need to be blended to match the brands, which include Laager Rooibos, Tetley’s and Tea4Kids. Factors ranging from climate to the geographical conditions under which the plants are grown make every day’s stock a touch different.

“Blends change every day. Today’s is different to tomorrow’s,” said Kelsey.

Hence the need for a tasting process.

After 30 years of practice, Kelsey has this down to a fine art and said he could tell where what he’s tasting comes from. Those that supply the factory come from near and far - among the suppliers are the Magwa Estate in Eastern Cape and Thyolo Estate in Malawi.

Tasting goes well after his usual yoghurt-based breakfast, but the efficiency of his taste buds can be derailed by a curry lunch, he said.

Kelsey became aware of tea tasting when, growing up in Britain, he was off sick one day from school and watched an educational television programme on the topic in his dressing gown and slippers.

This experience may have triggered something when, aged 21 and living in Durban, he began looking for an alternative to the shift work he was doing as a dog’s body at the Department of Water Affairs and an advert for a tea taster caught his eye.

He learnt the skill under his then-boss John Paulet.

Twenty-five years ago, Kelsey and fellow Pinetown Rugby Club team mate Joe Swart shook hands on deciding to start their own tea venture in a deal that took place at Joe Cool’s on the Durban beachfront.

Over a cup of tea?

“Er, no. Over a couple of beers,” he said.

The company started in Swart’s garage with just five staff and one brand, Phendula Tips. Within three years they had moved into a bigger space and launched another brand, Tea Time.

Their company has since earnt accolades including the 1999 Sanlam/Business partners Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1999; the 2015 Shoprite Checkers Supplier of the Year Private Label and being last year’s Pick 'n Pay Supplier of the Year Private Label.