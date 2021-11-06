Meet Thomas... the pup who had both back legs broken and was left on the road to be run over

Tanya Waterworth and Nokulunga Mkize TWO months ago, Thomas was beaten so badly that his back legs were broken. He was then placed in the middle of the road in the hope a car would run him over.

The badly injured pup was spotted and rescued by a Good Samaritan, who took him to the 4 Paws And A Tale Rescue in Umzinto on the South Coast. This week, the pup gave the IOS team a boisterous welcome to the rescue centre, where founder, Nicky Koekemoer, is caring for 46 rescue dogs and eight rescue cats. She also feeds another 130 dogs and 45 cats in the nearby Malundi and Roseneath Gardens and surrounding valley area, twice a week.

Koekemoer said she and her husband, Johnny, used to go out and feed the animals every day, but with the negative impact of the Covid19 pandemic and lockdown, that has been reduced to two days a week. “But we have never run out of food, never. When that stops I will have to put the brakes on. “Even after the July riots, our supplier’s warehouse was burnt down and we put out a call for help. Within a day, we had enough donated food to last for two weeks,” said Koekemoer, highlighting the generosity of animal lovers.

The couple set off at 4am on Tuesdays and Fridays to feed the dogs in the nearby rural township Malundi, which is also known locally as “dark city” because it never has power and has raw sewage running down the roads. “It’s a hell-hole, especially for children and animals. At that time of the morning, it’s very quiet. The dogs know when we are coming. As we come around the corner and they see us, they start barking to let the other dogs know. “I’ve decided they all wear watches as they know the day and time we are coming. Some are sitting on the side of the road waiting for us to arrive,” said Koekemoer.

The couple have 17 feeding stops and it takes them about three hours. They have names for all the dogs, from the massive Lion; Chewbacca; as well as BA (A-Team) who brings his own gang; Smiley (because her teeth show all the time), ancient Bobby, while Harley always arrives with Girlfriend, to name a few. “The community know who we are and what we are doing; we’ve never have had any problems,” said Koekemoer, adding that extreme poverty and hardship led to severe frustration, with animals bearing the brunt of the anger. She said job losses during Covid had exacerbated the situation and when there were lots of mouths to feed, there was little or no money or food for pets.

“We have also seen an increase in dogs left behind when a family moves out of a home. “They will shut the gate and go, leaving the dog sitting inside the property. It’s only after a few weeks that neighbours notice the animal is there,” she said, adding that before lockdown, the centre would have 70 to 80 adoptions. “In the last 18 months, not even five dogs have been adopted,” she said.

She started 4 Paws And A Tale in 2005, when they received a call from an elderly lady about a cat which had been badly burnt. “When we went to the home, there were some tiny puppies there and we started feeding them. One little pup used to sit in the drive and watch us drive away,” said Koekemoer, who took that pup home and called her Brakkies. Last year, Brakkies died. Her life marked by a cross in the garden at the centre. The rescued dogs at 4 Paws were all found neglected and/or abused, including a recent rescue of a small female dog that had been raped.

“She took six weeks to walk again,” said Koekemoer. Many dogs are brought to the rescue centre with broken bones, burnt or beaten. “Every dog here has a tale to tell. Over the years, a total of about three people have offered to come out and feed with us, but not one of them have ever come back. They go out once and don’t come back. It’s very emotional and the dogs are not in a good condition, it’s hard. “For me, It’s been the same from day one, this is a calling from God and until He shuts the door, I’ll carry on,” she said.

As well as feeding, 4 Paws And A Tale promotes sterilisation and vaccinations, with assistance from Pulse Veterinary Clinic in Hillcrest and the Sanctuary Project. The organisation also has a charity shop in Scottburgh (its second shop in Amanzimtoti was closed because of the financial impact of Covid), while its fund-raising projects such as the annual Golf Day and Valentine’s Ball, were also cancelled due to the pandemic. Sterilisations cost R900, while the feeding programme needs 100kg of dog food a week, plus 25kg a day for the rescued animals at the shelter.