Memories of an earlier viral disease

Durban - The Covid-19 lockdown has brought back memories of the global polio epidemic of 1940s for Liz Smith, a retired school teacher living in Hilton. “The news of the unexpected epidemic shook the country,” she recalled. “There was little known about the virus, then called infantile paralysis (poliomyelitis), except that it spread quickly and children were the main victims. “Schools closed and a form of improvised home schooling, failed. Children were isolated and panic set in.” Smith, who as a child was living with extended family in Johannesburg, remembers it being “a very tense time”.

She said she did not understand the significance of the epidemic until the day a hearse arrived at a house a few doors away.

“I saw a little white coffin containing a neighbour’s young son carried away. The reality of the deadly disease shook and stunned the neighbourhood blanketing it in a black depression that lasted for weeks.

“My mother explained that not everyone who contracted the virus died, but it could paralyse children’s limbs .

“I no longer complained of the isolation.”

Another tragedy followed.

“Shortly after that, my cousin’s beautiful toddler fell sick. On arrival at the hospital, she was placed on a ventilator but passed away a few hours later. The family was devastated.”

A pillar of support in the home was Smith’s grandmother, who had endured and survived terrible hardships during the Anglo-Boer War.

“She was made of sterner stuff. She placed small, home-made cotton bags filled with garlic around our necks, instructing that they were to be removed only at bathtime.”

Smith remembers the smell of pungent garlic encompassing her and the other children and ensuring a clear path away from any possible infection. “Anyhow, we were spared and the epidemic ended. A vaccine put an end to future ‘attacks’ on children.”

She said that some years later, when her family had moved to what was then Rhodesia, the dreaded disease materialised again.“As most of the children were now protected, it attacked adults. It did not reach epidemic proportions. Nevertheless, my mother visited the doctor as she was not well.

“He immediately admitted her to the isolation hospital. She recovered but her leg was paralysed and in a calliper.

“With the same tenacious determination as my grandmother, she sat in the sun every day massaging her leg with olive oil. Within six months, the calliper was discarded and her leg healed.”

Smith said that years later, as a teacher, she came across several teenagers in wheelchairs who “still bore the scars of that dreadful virus”.

Referring to the present lockdown, Smith said: “The lockdown, although most inconvenient and worrying,,, is very important in trying to contain this rapidly spreading virus.

“As to how successful it will be remains to be seen, but there seems to be little other solution. It certainly helped the spread during the polio epidemic.”

However, she added: “This is nothing new. The world has witnessed many (such epidemics), with thousands of deaths. Like all things, this too will pass.

“Our lives are changing drastically, but I believe the future will be better. I think a new, more conscious society is emerging - one in which we live more authentic, simple lives, maybe in smaller communities caring for each other and for Gaia (Earth).”