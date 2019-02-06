Chad Ho with some of the Midmar Mile participants from the Sunfield Home in Howick.

Pietermaritzburg - Seven-time Midmar Mile winner Chad Ho shared his advice for the big race with participants from the Sunfield Home in Howick last week

Considered one of the fastest professional open water swimmers in the world, Ho visited the Sunfield Home and shared training tips for the Aquelle Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open water swimming challenge.

Chad, a Racefood brand ambassador, said: “With Midmar just weeks away training continues as normal however the main focus being on recovery to ensure I race at my very best. I am still doing my 10 sessions this week, but the mileage will drop slightly to promote recovery. In a typical week I usually cover between 70 and 80km but it will drop down to roughly 60km two weeks out and even further in the week of Midmar.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, Ho admitted that he does not follow a strict pre-race diet. He stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy diet.

The Sunfield Home swimmers were excited to meet the Midmar Mile legend who encouraged them to give their very best at all times. "At the end of the day it all depends on your passion and how badly you want something,’’ he said.

The Midmar Mile takes place on February 9 and 10 at the Midmar Dam in the KZN midlands.



