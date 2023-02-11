Midmar veteran Mike Pengelly will ‘make the cut’

Durban - When Salt Rock septuagenarian Mike Pengelly takes the plunge into the fresh Midlands water this weekend, it’ll mark his golden jubilee aQuellé Midmar Mile.

Pengelly, 76, recalls when his water polo team, the Pinetown Otters, decided to head inland for the first Midmar Mile, which started by accident when KZN swimmers Mike Arbuthnot, Dick Park and Brian Glover were unable to travel to East London for the Buffalo Open Swim because of petrol restrictions at the time.

So they improvised by doing their own, local version and the Midmar Mile was born.

All set for his 50th Midmar Mile today, Mike Pengelly, 76, says his times get slower every year, but expects to make the cut. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Pengelly said he expected a long swim in deep water this year because the dam was full, unlike in the drought years when the event started with a run on land towards the water’s edge.