Saturday, February 11, 2023

Midmar veteran Mike Pengelly will ‘make the cut’

Mike Pengelly, 76, has religiously swum the Midmar Mile ever since the event started and is about to swim it for the 50th time. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Durban - When Salt Rock septuagenarian Mike Pengelly takes the plunge into the fresh Midlands water this weekend, it’ll mark his golden jubilee aQuellé Midmar Mile.

It’s also the world’s largest open water swimming race’s 50th anniversary.

Pengelly, 76, recalls when his water polo team, the Pinetown Otters, decided to head inland for the first Midmar Mile, which started by accident when KZN swimmers Mike Arbuthnot, Dick Park and Brian Glover were unable to travel to East London for the Buffalo Open Swim because of petrol restrictions at the time.

So they improvised by doing their own, local version and the Midmar Mile was born.

All set for his 50th Midmar Mile today, Mike Pengelly, 76, says his times get slower every year, but expects to make the cut. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Pengelly said he expected a long swim in deep water this year because the dam was full, unlike in the drought years when the event started with a run on land towards the water’s edge.

“My best time ever was 32 minutes,” said Pengelly. “Last year it was 52. Every year I get a little bit slower, but this year I’ll make the cut.”

He said the “ballies” – veterans – were accommodated in a special group within a larger group during the four-day event.

Among the group this year will be Trevor Strydom, winner of the founding race, who now lives in Australia.

Pengelly said that every year he felt humbled by disabled swimmers, who completed the challenge with their handicaps versus fit able-bodied people.

The Independent on Saturday

